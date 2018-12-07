‘Avengers: Endgame’ – Iron Man Teases Rescue Armor

The first trailer for Avengers 4 (which we now know is Avengers: Endgame) may seem like just a tease, but buried within it are hints at some major Marvel Cinematic Universe character developments that are on the way. In the case of the Iron Man franchise, the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame teases the introduction of a fan-favorite armored character: Rescue.

As Marvel fans know, “Rescue” is the name given to Pepper Potts when she gets her own unique suit of Iron Man armor at one point in the Marvel Comics series. The armor is a search and rescue unit, designed with unique properties like protective force fields. This trailer seems to set up a clear scenario for Gwyneth Paltrow’s MCU version of Pepper Potts to make her MCU debut as Rescue, if you look closely…

Currently it seems that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark is still adrift in space, and has run out of food, water, and soon oxygen. He’s recording a message through his Iron Man helmet that he clearly hopes Pepper to find. Note the heavy-handed wording of said message:

“This thing on? Hey Miss Potts. If you find this recording don’t feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end. Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Food and water ran out four days ago, oxygen will run out tomorrow morning… that’d be it. When I drift off, I will dream about you. It’s always you.”

It’s not hard to see where this could go as a narrative (and larger thematic) arc: After being beaten down by Thanos, losing half of all life to The Decimation, and now being adrift in space, Tony has given up hope on the idea of being rescued and having a chance to redeem himself. That’s where Pepper Potts will come in to prove why she’s every bit a match for Mr. Stark as anyone, when she shows up at the last minute in the Rescue armor to save Tony from death.

That’s just speculation of course, but there is already confirmation to back it up – namely the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow has already revealed her Rescue armor in the film:

Sure, we don’t know exactly how the armor will fit into the storyline – but it does look ready for some intergalactic saving, no?

