‘Avengers: Endgame’: Phil Coulson Actor Clark Gregg Teases Return

Captain Marvel is less than two weeks away and many fans are excited about the big screen return of Clark Gregg‘s Agent Phil Coulson. The character was last seen in the Marvel films when he died by Loki’s hand in The Avengers. Shortly after his death, the character returned to the small screen for Agents of SHIELD and many fans have wondered if Earth’s Mightiest Heroes would ever find out that their pal Coulson is still alive (well, he was for a while anyway).

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Gregg hinted that there’s always the possibility of his character returning to the Avengers franchise in the present day (Captain Marvel takes place in 1995).

“In the world of Marvel anything’s possible,” he teased.

This is in no way a guarantee that we’ll be seeing Coulson interact with the Avengers once again, but we do love the idea of everyone finally finding out that Coulson came back to life. However, if the idea of his return had been posed a year ago, it would have been a whole lot less complicated…

Coulson spent much of the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD as a dying man, and was given a beautiful send-off in the finale. Gregg and the producers have confirmed that Coulson is, in fact, dead once again. However, the new trailer reveals that the actor is back as a “disturbing” new character.

That means, if Coulson were to return to the present day Avengers movies, he could show up as a completely different character. Fans have high hopes that we’ll eventually get the old Coulson back, but there’s no way to know for sure what the Marvel series has in store.

One thing we do know about the show’s upcoming sixth season is that it takes place one year after the final events of season five. There could be a myriad of reasons the show has chosen to jump ahead into the future, but the most likely scenario is that they wanted to skip over The Decimation that happened in Avengers: Infinity War. There’s no true way of knowing how the entire MCU will be changed after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but we suspect the series won’t spend too much time on the Thanos snap since the agents have their own serious drama to tend to.

While there are many lingering questions about Gregg’s involvement with the present day MCU, there’s one thing we know for sure: we’re about to get some wonderful Coulson throwbacks in Captain Marvel.

“I know that you will see a young, fresh-looking Phil Coulson in Captain Marvel,” Gregg teased. “You’ll see an astonishingly young-looking me.”

Agents of SHIELD returns for season six this May on ABC. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.