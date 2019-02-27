‘Avengers: Endgame’ Post-Credits Could Only Include X-Men or Fantastic Four Characters if Merger Closes First

Avengers: Endgame is just around the corner and many fans believe it will lead us into the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While some actors are retiring and others are moving to the forefront, there are endless possibilities of what’s to come. However, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s minds is about the properties currently owned by Fox.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a chance you could see a glimpse of the X-Men or the Fantastic 4 in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame, but it depends on one important thing: the finality of the Disney/Fox merger.

“With the merger still yet complete, Marvel won’t be allowed to put any teases into April’s Endgame,” they explain, “But let’s just say if we were to catch even a glimpse of a silver surfboard in the post-credits of Avengers: Endgame, well it might be the most cheer-worthy and thematically fitting final moment since Nick Fury first told Tony Stark he’d just become part of a bigger universe.”

While chances are slim, there’d still be time to shoot a quick, additional post-credits scene for Endgame. Especially if the deal closes in March, which it’s expected to do. It may seem like it’d be cutting it too close since Endgame is being released in April, but if you recall, the infamous shawarma scene at the end of The Avengers was filmed two days after the movie’s premiere. Basically, anything is possible!

The question still remains of how and when the X-Men and Fantastic Four will merge in with the MCU. We imagine Fantastic Four will be easier to incorporate considering Fox made fewer movies, none of which did particularly well. X-Men, on the other hand, has been a mostly-thriving franchise for nearly 20 years.

Currently, Fox has two X-Men movies being released in 2019, and neither are said to be tied to the MCU. X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be released on June 7th and The New Mutants is planned for August 2nd. After that, we suspect the franchise will be rebooted under Marvel Studios.

Walt Disney Company Chairman, Bob Iger, confirmed the properties will move under producer Kevin Feige‘s domain.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger said. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

Hopefully, they will announce what Marvel and Disney have planned for the Fox properties once the deal is finalized.

Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.