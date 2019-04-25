Avengers: Endgame Post-Credits Scene Not Included In Early Screenings, But Will One Be Added?

Avengers: Endgame has screened around the world now, with the World Premiere launching the first viewing on Monday night followed by press screenings on Tuesday followed by a theatrical release overseas. None of these screenings have featured a post-credits scene, which would make Avengers: Endgame the first Marvel Studios movie to not feature any sort of tease or bonus scene.

But, could Avengers: Endgame be keeping a post-credits scene back until its theatrical release in the United States and the rest of the world? Surely, if there was a scene setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it were attached to advanced or international screenings ahead of the rest of the world’s release, spoilers and pirated screenshots would be surfacing online. It’s entirely possible Marvel Studios and Disney are holding back a bonus scene which will be added to the film on Thursday.

It has happened before.

20th Century Fox released Deadpool for advanced screenings. As late as Tuesday before the film’s release, the film had a post-credits scene, but it was clipped by comparison to the theatrical release’s scene. The advanced screenings merely saw a clip of Deadpool in his robe joking about fans expecting a post-credits scene and waiting for no reason. Upon theatrical release, the scene was extended to reveal that a Deadpool sequel was on the way and it would include Cable.

Marvel Studios could follow such a lead and add to Avengers: Endgame for its theatrical release should they have deemed the bonus scene as a spoiler which they refused to let out. At this point, there is no indication of a post-credits scene being added but no official word from those involved with the film that there is not a post-credits scene.

