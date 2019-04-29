Avengers: Endgame End Credits – The Movie Actually Does Have a Stinger

It’s the question everyone is asking. Does Avengers: Endgame have an end credits scene? Well in the traditional sense, no, Avengers: Endgame does not have an end credits scene. But it does have somethign else. The world of pop culture has changed drastically over the past decade, with the culture of comic book movies being quite different when Iron Man first debuted in 2008. For audiences who stuck around through the credits of that film, they were given an extra scene in which Samuel L. Jackson played Nick Fury, hinting at the inevitable development of the Avengers. With Avengers: Endgame now landing in theaters, fans are sticking around through the credits to get a hint at what could be next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there might not be a full-blown scene at the end of the credits, there’s a clever nod to the origins of the MCU.

WARNING: Minor spoilers for the post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame

Rather than delivering audiences new footage once all of the credits have been completed, viewers will hear a distinct metallic clanking. The sound bite might not be immediately recognizable, though it serves as a reference to the first Iron Man and Tony Stark’s construction of his Mark I suit which helped him escape his captors.

Given that Endgame is the 22nd film in the franchise, there were any number of ways to pay homage to the franchise’s beginnings, with this audio clue being a subtle reference to how the entire concept of the MCU’s superheroics were born in a cave.

In the early days of the MCU, not all audiences were as familiar with the characters as they are now, leaving audiences unaware of what to expect with each adventure. While the post-credits scenes served as a way to tease what was to come, the uninitiated were often unaware of the meaning behind the scenes, with those sequences serving more as Easter eggs for fans who were well-versed in the Marvel universe.

By the time Marvel’s The Avengers rolled around in 2012, audiences had caught on to the concept of the post-credits scenes, with that film’s mid-credits scene having leaked ahead of its official release. Director Joss Whedon then filmed an additional sequence to include at the end of the film, setting a standard that future MCU films could feature a number of these sequences.

The trend has become so prominent that other franchises have begun adopting these sequences more regularly, with audiences also beginning to stick through the credits of all movies with the hope that we’ll get to see an additional scene.

In that regard, it has surprised many fans that there are no additional scenes once the credits begin to roll, instead being reminded at the end of the credits of the franchise’s humble beginnings.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

