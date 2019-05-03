Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Stinger Was Not the Directors’ Idea

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans look forward to new chapters in the franchise to see exciting adventures unfold, with the more patient fans also looking forward to each film’s post-credits scene, as they often tease what the future holds for the series. Avengers: Endgame decided to buck that trend, denying audiences a post-credits scene, much to the dismay of fans. While we might not have gotten any actual footage at the end of the film, there’s still a subtle nod to the MCU’s beginnings, which directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently admitted was an inclusion based on an idea from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

WARNING: Minor spoilers below for Avengers: Endgame

When the credits conclude for the film, audiences hear a clanging sound which we first heard in the original Iron Man as Tony Stark crafted his very first suit of armor. During a Q&A held by the directors earlier this week, one user on Reddit reported the directors’ comments, noting that Feige is typically the one who alerts filmmakers to the future of the MCU but, with this serving as a culmination of the storytelling that began back in 2008, avoiding a post-credits scene and instead reminding viewers of the franchise’s humble beginnings was a more appropriate action.

The directors previously revealed that, given the nature of Endgame‘s storyline, there was never an idea to include a post-credits scene that would tease the future.

“It was never in the cards,” Joe admitted to USA TODAY. “It was called ‘Endgame’ for a reason. This is it. This is the ending. The book is closed on that chapter of the Marvel universe and a new book will get written.”

The Russo brothers debuted in the MCU with Captain America: Winter Soldier, which they followed with the sequel Captain America: Civil War before delivering Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The pair have become prominent figures within the franchise, though Endgame is meant to be their swan song, in addition to some of the characters’ chapters having come to an end.

“This was the first Marvel movie we’ve done where we weren’t thinking about the future,” Anthony expressed. He also noted that it was a “great thrill” to not have to think about the future of the series.

