Russo Brothers Crush Marvel Fans Hopes About What Avengers: Endgame Post-Credits Stinger May Mean

Over the course of 11 years and 22 films, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have grown accustomed to sticking around through the credits to be treated to a bonus scene which teases what the next chapter in the franchise might have in store for fans. That tradition broke with Avengers: Endgame, as it was meant to serve as the culmination of the entire MCU up to this point, with directors Joe and Anthony Russo opting to include the sound of Iron Man constructing his first suit in a cave from the first Iron Man. Despite the recognizable clanging, some fans think this could be a hint that a new suit is being built, though the directors squashed those rumors.

“It’s just literally wrapping the story up at the end, it’s just that sound,” Joe revealed during a Sirius XM interview when asked if this was possibly a new suit being constructed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony, however, couldn’t help but plant the seed of speculation, noting, “At least for now that’s what that was a reference to.”

While some fans were disappointed that the credits didn’t offer any hints at what could be on the horizon for the franchise, the directing duo claimed that, with this installment being the sendoff for many characters, the focus was always on the franchise’s history as opposed to immediately teasing its future.

“It was never in the cards,” Joe admitted to USA TODAY. “It was called ‘Endgame’ for a reason. This is it. This is the ending. The book is closed on that chapter of the Marvel universe and a new book will get written.”

The Russo brothers debuted in the MCU with Captain America: Winter Soldier, which they followed with the sequel Captain America: Civil War before delivering Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The pair have become prominent figures within the franchise, though Endgame is meant to be their swan song, in addition to some of the characters’ chapters having come to an end.

“This was the first Marvel movie we’ve done where we weren’t thinking about the future,” Anthony expressed. He also noted that it was a “great thrill” to not have to think about the future of the series.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

Did you think the sound could have been a hint about the series’ future? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!