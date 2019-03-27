‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Has Fans Guessing That Vision Survived

Marvel Studios dropped a huge batch of Avengers: Endgame character posters today, featuring both survivors of Thanos’ catastrophic Snap in Avengers: Infinity War as well as some of the fallen, those dusted in the universe-altering event. While some of the posters were a little surprising — such as a poster seeming to confirm Shuri’s grim fate — at least one has left some fans wondering if it’s quietly hinting that one fallen hero somehow survived.

The posters are pretty uniformly divided. The survivors are all in color while the fallen are in black and white. When it comes to the poster for Vision, however, his poster has a curious single line of color near the bottom. It’s enough to have fans — including artist BossLogic — wondering if that hint of color means Vision survived.

My boy vision has one line of color on his poster, this could be the best sign of life error on a poster 😁 pic.twitter.com/Hy0LZM0PZ7 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 26, 2019

As fans might remember, Vision wasn’t snapped out of existence in Infinity War. Since the Avenging Android technically wasn’t a living being Thanos’ snap wouldn’t have had any impact on him. Instead, it was Thanos’ ripping the Mind Stone out of his head the ultimately “killed” him. However, before that and even before Scarlet Witch attempted to prevent Thanos from getting the stone by destroying it herself, Shuri had been working on trying to separate Vision from the Mind Stone. While she apparently ran out of time to complete it, it’s very possible that she was able to get far enough into the process that Vision — or at least a version of him — continues to exist.

If that is the case, then it could be possible to bring Vision back, though it’s likely he wouldn’t be quite the same. There’s actually some precedence for that sort of scenario from comics. In the “Vision Quest” storyline, Vision is abducted by the time traveler Immortus who dismantles him. The Avengers are able to recover the parts and rebuild him, but without having Simon Williams’ brain patterns to be used as a matrix for Vision’s emotions, the recreated hero is emotionless and far from his previous self.

Of course, if Vision is “alive” as data in Shuri’s computer programming, getting him back might have a little roadblock on the way. Shuri appears to be among the snapped, much to the horror of fans.

