There Were a Few Dusted Marvel Characters Left off the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters

Marvel Studios today released 32 Avengers: Endgame character posters. The posters come in two styles, with surviving heroes in color and fallen friends in black and white. All of the posters have the tagline “Avenge the Fallen.” While Marvel had to stretch a bit to fill its colorized posters, including some surprising characters like Happy Hogan and Wong, they seem to have left out a few of the fallen. Some of these characters are surprising because their deaths took place during Avengers: Infinity War, of which Endgame is a direct continuation. Others fell during the events of a different movie.

Three known dusted heroes who did not receive the “Avenge the Fallen” poster treatment. Two of them are Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, the original Ant-Man and Wasp. Their entire family fell to the snap in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is possible that Marvel left the size-changing heroes out of the Avengers: Endgame posters because they were not a part of Avengers: Infinity War. Therefore, they had no involvement in the fight against Thanos, at least not direct involvement. Or maybe they felt that the current Ant-Man and Wasp, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, could stand in for their predecessors.

That explanation doesn’t work for Maria Hill, who turned to dust in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene right next to Nick Fury. Fury also turned to dust and got a poster, but Hill did not.

Another missing character is Heimdall. He was killed by Thanos in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War. He wasn’t dusted, but neither was Loki or Gamora and both of them appear on posters. Heimdall didn’t get his own Avengers: Infinity War character poster either, perhaps indicating that Marvel Studios considers him less important to the culmination of its Infinity Saga.

The posters also confirmed another victim of “the snap.” Black Panther’s sister, Shuri, turned to dust offscreen at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Why do you think these heroes were left out of the Avengers: Endgame posters? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!