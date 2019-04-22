Jeremy Renner Reveals His ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere Preparation

The premiere of Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Endgame is here. Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, aka, Ronin. Renner shared a photo to Instagram revealing how he’s prepping for the big event. You can take a look below.

Renner is returning to action as Hawkeye after missing out on Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo explained Hawkeye’s absence during a press visit to the set of Infinity War.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie, and Ant-Man.” Russo said. “And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

View this post on Instagram Avengers Endgame premiere preparation #avengersendgame #tomorrow #soready A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Apr 21, 2019 at 5:11pm PDT

That journey sees Clint Barton trade in his Hawkeye persona to become Ronin. Fans speculate that this transformation is brought on by Barton’s family disappearing in after Thanos’s snap. Like the rest of the Avengers, Hawkeye will become focused on bringing the fight back to Thanos in order to restore those that were lost in the snap or to at least avenge them.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

What do you think of Jeremy Renner’s pre-premiere plans? Are you excited for Hawkeye to return as Ronin in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

