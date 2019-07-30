Fandango Reveals Avengers: Endgames Is Highest Selling Preorder ahead of Digital Release

On the eve of its digital release, Avengers: Endgame continues raising the bar for the films coming after. According to Fandango, the Russo Brothers-directed film is now the best selling preorder item on their digital streaming service FandangoNOW. In a press release distributed by the ticket-selling platform, the latest Avengers film is second to none when it comes to presales. As a matter of fact, Endgame also broke a record within a record, also becoming the highest-selling 4K digital release. Fandango says nearly half of all presales (42 percent) have been Marvel fans chasing after the ultra hi-def version.

“There’s so much going on in ‘Endgame’ that fans will want to own it at home, especially in the highest definition possible, so they can watch it again and again and catch all the things they missed,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in the statement. “It’s an emotional ride and visual feast, and with the new bonus features, ‘Endgame’ promises to be the most significant home entertainment event of the year.”

In case you missed it, it’s far from the first record the film has shattered. In addition to breaking virtually every box office pre-sale record, Avengers: Endgame went to have the biggest opening weekend to ever hit theaters. Then, as announced last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the Disney-owned hit had officially passed James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Endgame will be made available digitally starting at 12 midnight Eastern time tonight, the 29th everywhere digital movies are sold.

Avengers: Endgame will be released digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

