Avengers: Endgame Producer Was Worried All-Women Team Up Scene Would Be “Pandering”

Marvel fans have been learning a whole lot of interesting behind-the-scenes information from all of the MCU films thanks to the new book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been reveals ranging from why the Russo Brothers almost quit Marvel to the story of how Tom Holland’s backyard videos with his brothers ended up inspiring some of the fight scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In one excerpt, producer Trinh Tran spoke about the Avengers: Endgame moment that featured most of the franchise’s heroic women teaming up to help take down Thanos. According to the producer, there were concerns that the scene would feel like it was “pandering” to the audience.

Tran recalls the Endgame moment being inspired by the viral photo of Marvel stars such as Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Tessa Thompson, and more which “spurred collective talk” at Marvel of bringing the women superheroes together. Tran explained, “In the immediate future, it led to the expansion of the finale battle featuring all of their characters in Endgame.”

“[In earlier cuts] when we started screen-testing it, there was a little concern for ‘Does it come off [as] pandering?’ Are we going to get people saying, ‘Oh you’re just putting that scene in there just to put the scene in there. Does it actually have a story to tell with the rest of the narrative?’ That was always a concern in the back of our heads.,’” Tran explained.

Due to the concerns, it was later decided that they would shoot new scenes of the women heroes in the battle before the big group shot with the hope that showing them separately first would make their coming together feel less forced. Despite the overall concers, Tran recalls that initial day on set being a special one.

“We’ve always wanted a moment to really showcase and empower the women [in the MCU],” Tran added. “All the women from the crew, from the office, everybody – from PAs [production assisatants] to accountant- from everywhere, they all showed up …. I’ve never seen so many women on one set before.”

Ever since the Avengers: Endgame moment, many have wondered if Marvel Studios would end up making an A-Force movie. Back in 2019, Brie Larson revealed she and her castmates have approached Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to lobby for an A-Force-style feature.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson explained. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

