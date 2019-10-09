Brie Larson Says Marvel Woman Have Pushed Kevin Feige to Do an All-Female Marvel Team-up Movie

Avengers: Endgame had a lot of milestone moments, but few have become as iconic as the moment when the heroines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe all united for a serious game of “Keep Away” with Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet. When that all-female bit of Marvel action played out onscreen, an immediate cry went up in the fandom for a full-fledged A-Force movie, based on the Avengers spinoff comic about an all-female Avengers squad. Well, apparently fans aren’t the only ones chomping at the bit for A-Force to happen: According to Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, the actresses of the MCU are lobbying Kevin Feige to make an all-female Marvel movie happen!

Here’s what Larson had to say to Variety, after a somewhat vague answer about how strong of a prospect A-Force is at Marvel Studios:

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson explained. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

That may sound like Larson is attempting to get a sort of grass roots campaign for an A-Force movie going within the Marvel movie fandom – but it’s not exactly a hard sell to make. As stated, the A-Force Easter egg moment in Endgame has gone on to become one of the most iconic moments of that film, and it’s hard to believe that Kevin Feige and The Russo Bros. didn’t have an ulterior motive to test the proverbial waters of the concept by including that sequence in the film. With the response that it’s gotten – plus what’s on the horizon in Phase 4, A-Force is seemingly like a better-and-better prospect, for sure.

In fact, that team could soon have some major pieces in place, once the initial arc of Phase 4 is done. The She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel series coming to Disney+ will introduce those fan-favorite characters to the MCU, while Thor: Love & Thunder will give us a female version of Thor in Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Combined with Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, Wasp and Scarlet Witch (if she’s still standing after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), that’s all the star power and hero power needed to make A-Force a major event. And with the Charlie’s Angels reboot bringing female action teams back to blockbuster movies, Marvel may want to get this one moving sooner before later.

