Avengers: Endgame Is Now Quickest to Reach $100 Million at Box Office

Avengers: Endgame is now the quickest movie to reach $100m at the United States box office. In just 17 hours, Avengers: Endgame crossed of its first major benchmarks of the weekend, surpassing the record Star Wars: The Force Awakens previously held (21 hours). As Deadline reports, Endgame made a record $60m during Thursday night previews and as of 9 a.m. Central this morning, the movie had eclipsed $45m in Friday pre-sales for a complete total of $103m just 17 hours into the film’s release.

In addition to the quickest to $100m, most industry experts suggest the film has also broken the records for both highest single day earning and biggest opening day of all-time. It appears the movie will finish anywhere between $140m-$150m in its opening day haul. Sources have told ComicBook.com that it’s very likely the film breaks $300m in its opening weekend, with some suggesting it could gross upwards of $320m domestically. For comparison, Avengers: Infinity War currently owns the biggest domestic record at $257.7m.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed up by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

