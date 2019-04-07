‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets an Official Rating

With Avengers: Endgame now less than three weeks away, the film has seemingly received its official rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. As expected, Avengers: Endgame will be rated PG-13 — the same rating of every other movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — for “sequences of sci-fi violence and action and some language.” The rating revelation was snuck into the end of a featurette Marvel Studios released earlier in the weekend.

The subject of movie ratings for MCU properties has been a hot topic of late with previous reports suggesting the Black Widow solo film would be the studio’s first R-rated film, something that’s since been debunked by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

“It never was going to be,” Feige said. “Somebody writes, ‘I hear it’s R-rated!’ And then everybody writes it up.”

Though Black Widow isn’t going to be R-rated, Disney chief Bob Iger has previously admitted that the company will continue with Deadpool and other R-rated films, should the studio be able to differentiate that fact to consumers. Iger’s comments all but confirm that the House of Mouse will continue Ryan Reynolds’ wildly popular franchise featuring the Merc with a Mouth, something Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld had previously been lobbying to continue.

“Nothing like deadlines to clear your head,” Liefeld wrote. “Let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion. That’s not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is the most valuable asset in today’s market. Makes more than X-Men films.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

