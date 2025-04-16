How Daredevil: Born Again’s Post-Credit Scene Sets Up an MCU Punisher Story

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again brings Jon Bernthal back to the MCU as Frank Castle, one of the most beloved characters from the original Netflix Marvel era. From his first appearance in Episode 4, the series portrays Castle as a man consumed by his endless war against crime, living in a basement hideout and struggling with his purpose in a world that no longer makes sense to him. When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) initially approaches him for help tracking down the man who killed White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), Frank rejects the opportunity, claiming he’s not interested in playing “hero.” Their intense conversation reveals both men are trapped in cycles of violence but processing their trauma in vastly different ways. While Matt attempts to reject his violent nature by abandoning the Daredevil persona, Frank fully embraces his dark purpose, unable to separate himself from the mission of punishment that defines him.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 10

In Episode 9, as Mayor Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) Anti-Vigilante Task Force tightens its grip on New York City, Frank Castle finds himself at a critical crossroads. Summoned by Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) to help Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) escape, Frank faces the corrupt officers who have misappropriated the Punisher skull symbol. After fulfilling his promise and helping Matt, Punisher decides to go after the Task Force. Unfortunately, he’s overwhelmed by superior numbers despite his lethal efficiency.

The sequence showcases Frank’s extraordinary combat capabilities as he systematically slaughters multiple corrupt officers before being beaten into submission. This capture leads to one of the season’s most disturbing confrontations, as Task Force leader Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) attempts to recruit Frank to their cause, explaining that his brutal methods inspired their movement. “I’m a big admirer of your work,” Powell tells him, revealing the twisted idolization that has transformed the Punisher symbol into an emblem for corrupt law enforcement. Frank rejects this attempt at recruitment with characteristic venom, declaring he wouldn’t “piss on them if they were on fire” — a refusal that ensures his continued imprisonment. Nevertheless, while Frank is still a prisoner at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, the show’s post-credits scene teases what will happen next for the Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again Post-Credits Scene Teases the Punisher Special

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The mid-credits scene of Daredevil: Born Again delivers a tense sequence demonstrating why Frank Castle remains one of Marvel’s most dangerous and compelling characters, even in captivity. As the scene opens, we find Frank chained inside a cage at Fisk’s Red Hook facility, seemingly defeated but far from broken. When a guard approaches his cell, Frank engages him in conversation, gradually building a superficial connection by discussing their shared New Jersey roots. Frank’s disarming small talk lulls the guard into a false sense of security. When Frank extends his handcuffed hand outside the cage for a seemingly friendly handshake, the guard makes a fatal mistake by accepting the gesture. In a moment of shocking brutality, Frank grips Anthony’s hand, snaps it, and violently pulls the guard’s arm inside the cage, where he breaks it at another point. The guard’s agonized screams accompany the sound of the cage unlocking as the scene cuts to black, making it clear that Frank Castle is now free and ready to continue his war.

This brilliantly executed post-credits sequence is a satisfying conclusion to Frank’s season-long arc and an explicit setup for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Punisher Special. The scene establishes that while Daredevil focuses on organizing a citywide resistance to Mayor Fisk’s corruption, Frank will pursue retribution against those who imprisoned him and appropriated his symbol. Beyond starring, Bernthal is co-writing the script with his We Own This City director, Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will also direct the special. The actor’s personal investment in the character has been evident since his portrayal in Netflix’s Daredevil and subsequent solo series, with Bernthal frequently emphasizing his commitment to honoring the character’s significance to military veterans, first responders, and comic book fans.

Based on the post-credits scene in Born Again, the special will likely follow Frank as he systematically pursues the remaining members of Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force who misappropriated his symbol, potentially culminating in a confrontation with Officer Powell. For fans of the character, the combination of Bernthal’s deepened involvement in the creative process and the promise of a story that emerges directly from the events of Daredevil: Born Again suggests The Punisher will return in a form that honors the character’s legacy while pushing him into new territory within the MCU.

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again is streaming in full on Disney+.

