Chris Evans Encourages Marvel Fans to Go See Avengers: Endgame Re-Release

Avengers: Endgame is being re-released in theaters this weekend. As ComicBook.com broke last week, this re-release will include additional footage for the re-release and, on Tuesday morning, Disney confirmed what that footage entails as well as announced that there would be special art prints given away to those who check out the so-called Bring Back Event. And if all of that somehow wasn’t enough to convince you to head back to theaters this weekend to see Endgame again, now Captain America is getting involved.

Captain America actor Chris Evans took to Twitter on Tuesday to encourage fans to head back into theaters for Avengers: Endgame, retweeting Marvel Studios’ message about the poster and extra footage fans would get to enjoy with this release. Check it out below.

For those who plan to do as Captain America says and head back to theaters for the Endgame re-release, tickets are now on sale for the film and we also know more specifically what the additional footage will entail. According to the press release, the movie itself will stay the same it was before, save for three additional pieces. Those pieces are an introduction from director Anthony Russo, and “unfinished” deleted scene, and a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home which will arrive in theaters itself next week.

While the additional footage is itself pretty exciting there’s another element to the re-release as well. Endgame is very close to dethroning Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time and the re-release may just give the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic the nudge it needs to close the gap and come out on top. Through the weekend, Endgame has grossed $2.75 billion worldwide. It’s a number that puts the film just $37 million away from Avatar‘s total and, even though this re-release is necessary to help Endgame go the rest of the way, it is worth noting that Avatar itself was re-released and Endgame‘s initial box office has already beaten what Avatar made in its first theatrical release.

So, what do you think: will you be headed back into theaters this weekend to check out the additional footage in the Avengers: Endgame re-release? Let us know in the comments below.