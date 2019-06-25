Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Bonus Material Revealed

Avengers: Endgame is coming back to theaters this weekend and ahead of the release, reported details of the re-release have surfaced online. According to the scoop extraordinaire at MCU Cosmic, the second release will feature a deleted scene, a Stan Lee tribute, and a “short tease” for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Better yet, the report suggests the deleted scene will feature Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, though no details beyond that were available.

While no official word has been released from Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company, this is some of the first reputable information to surface about the planned re-release after Kevin Feige revealed it was a thing that was going to happen.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of an Endgame re-release with new footage. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Since the release hasn’t gotten an official press release or anything of that nature, it has yet to be revealed how long it will be in theaters. Reports earlier tonight suggested theaters have been given the go-ahead to start adding showtimes and selling tickets for the showings as early as tomorrow.

Even though the second release is an obvious bid to dethrone Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time, Endgame co-director Anthony Russo said at the MTV Movie and TV Awards that the box office success isn’t something that’s been at the forefront of his thoughts.

“I try not to focus on it because even if we don’t pass ‘Avatar,’ it’s like there’s no way I want to have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie,” Russo said. “So, I refuse to kinda consider it, you know?”

Through this weekend, Endgame has grossed $2.75 billion worldwide, just $37 million dollars away from the total tallied by the James Cameron hit. It should be noted that at this time, Endgame has already made more than Avatar did in its first theatrical release.

How many times do you plan on seeing the Endgame re-release in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters for a release this weekend while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.