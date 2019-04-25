Watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet World Premiere Live

Marvel will stream the Avengers: Endgame red carpet world premiere live from Los Angeles beginning tonight at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET. The live stream, featuring interviews with the film's cast and crew, can be accessed via the Marvel website.

TODAY! Join us at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET for the red carpet World Premiere of Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame LIVE from Los Angeles. Tune in for interviews with the cast and much more: https://t.co/CIlcUIVtW8 pic.twitter.com/158Fsosc4p — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 22, 2019

Fan participation is part of the game for directors Anthony and Joe Russo, but the Captain America filmmakers admit their two-part Avengers saga — Infinity War and now Endgame — weren't colored by the audience's expectations.

"For as much as we love the audience — and we do really love the audience, one of our favorite things about being filmmakers is experiencing a movie that we made with the audience — we don't really think about the audience while we're crafting a story," Anthony Russo told Collider.

"We generally only think about our own reaction to the story we're telling. We use that as our meter for the choices we should make, in terms of how we structure the story, where we spend time, where we don't spend time. I would say that, in general… it's really our tastes and our emotional reaction that we're having is what guides us through it."

That meant cracking the conclusion to Endgame — and thus an ending to the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — before anything else.

"When we were working on both Infinity War and Endgame, the first thing we did was break the ending of Endgame. Because we wanted to know where we were going," Joe Russo said.

"It's very hard to tell a story if you don't know where you're going. So we have a very specific process with [writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely] where we spent months in a room just talking about a three-page outline. Literally, page one is act one, page two is act two, page three is act three. Because you have to know in a contained document like that, 'Here's where we start, here's what happens in the middle, here's where it ends.' If you know that, it's a lot easier to get to script. A more malleable format to work in a short outline like that, spend your time talking about it and thinking it through. We knew fairly early on how this was gonna end."

The ending to the Infinity Saga arrives when Avengers: Endgame releases Thursday.

