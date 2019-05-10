Avengers: Endgame Promo Art Reveals Best Look Yet At Rescue Armor

Avengers: Endgame‘s climatic battle sequence was quite possibly the most epic event in blockbuster movie history, chock-full of characters form all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. However, there was one character who definitely stood out from the massive crowd: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Pots, who finally got to suit up in her own Iron Man armor!

Fans of Marvel Comics know that Pepper’s suit is referred to as the “Rescue Armor”. Thanks to some new Avengers: Endgame promo art, we’re getting our best look yet at the details of the Rescue armor, which you can check out, below!

As per Jerry Wilson, artist for the Marvel Legends toy line: “Rescue art for the just announced Marvel Legends figure. Official character art used.”

The good news is that Marvel fans will be able to own this version of the Rescue armor, as it will be released in the Marvel Legends line. However, with some brighter lighting, we truly get to comb over the details of this Rescue armor design.

The platting is pretty cool, especially the gauntlets, which have a stacked plating look that fits nicely with a sleek modern Iron (wo)man suit. The blue and white tiger striping is pretty cool as well, and the blue eyes are a nice distinction from Tony Stark’s armors and War Machine’s red-eyed look. Seeing all three Iron Man family armors lighting up in the darkness would’ve been beyond cool – but unfortunately it’s never going to happen now. The detail that fans are probably loving the most are the “wings” on the armor’s back, which gives Pepper Potts an angelic look as Rescue.

To be honest, Pepper showing up as Rescue on the battlefield was a big “WTF” moment for a lot of fans, as there was little to no precedent for the moment to occur. Sure, Pepper stepped up to fight at the end of Iron Man 3, but that was a temporary feat based on the Extremis in her body. Rescue was one of the only elements of Avengers: Endgame that wasn’t foreshadowed or built of clues in past films – but even as a random novelty, it was still really cool to see Gwyneth Paltrow get that moment, before leaving the MCU behind.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

