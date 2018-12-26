‘Avengers: Endgame’s Robert Downey Jr. Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas In An Iron Man Way

Tony Stark is quite busy during the Holiday season, but Robert Downey Jr. still makes time to wish everyone a Marvelous Christmas.

The Iron Man actor took to social media to wish everyone an Avengery (is that a word?) Christmas by posting a classic image of Iron Man in full armor doing his best Santa Claus impression, complete with gifts. Downey Jr. posted the image with the caption “Merry Christmas from the man in the big red suit!”

Merry Christmas from the man in the big red suit! pic.twitter.com/fWQCs4p4jR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 25, 2018

It’s unknown if Downey Jr. will continue as Iron Man going forward, as his contract is up after his work on Avengers: Endgame. When asked about the future he learned not to worry about it too much from his wife Susan Downey, who told him “you don’t know what or how you’re gonna end until it is.”

“That takes a lot of the edge off,” Downey told Empire. “She’s learned how to be like, ‘You won’t know until you’re there, so you’re wasting your time on that equation. That’s not on the test.’”

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want,” he continued, teasing a continued tenure: “Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

We’ll have to wait and see what he decides, but we at least know we’ll get to see him one more time in Avengers: Endgame, where he will be uniting with the remaining Avengers plus the new addition Captain Marvel to take on Thanos and attempt to return the world to the way it was before the Decimation.

The odds are definitely stacked against them, but you can never count the Avengers out.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.