‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Has a Guardians of the Galaxy Reunion

Marvel Studios today released a new special look at Avengers: Endgame. The focus of the trailer is on the Avengers reassembling to take on Thanos. But there’s also a reunion for the Guardians of the Galaxy, or at least the two Guardians who survived Thanos’s snap. Rocket traveled to Earth with Thor to fight Thanos in Wakanda. Nebula was on Titan when the Guardians, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange battled Thanos. The trailer shows Rocket and Nebula together again, mourning the loss of the other Guardians of the Galaxy. Thanos killed Gamora to obtain the Soul Stone. The other Guardians turned to dust in the snap.

Nebula is seen in the Benatar with Iron Man in other trailers. It seems she will return to Earth with Tony Stark and reunite with Rocket. Then it’s up to them to help the Avengers do whatever it takes to make things right.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has spoken before about the power of the snap that took the other Guardians away. “We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” Feige said. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

