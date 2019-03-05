‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Sean Gunn Teases Rocket’s Role

Rocket Raccoon is about to meet all kinds of new faces in Avengers: Endgame. That is of course, according to Sean Gunn, the motion capture actor behind the beloved furry character.

On the red carpet at tonight’s premiere of Captain Marvel, Gunn teased that Rocket is going to interact with “a lot” of people he hasn’t spoken with before — presumably hinting that the Guardians of the Galaxy stalwart will become an integral part of the Avengers as they work to undo the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

“All I can say is that Rocket gets to meet a lot of interesting new people that he has not met before in Endgame and I think I’ll leave it at that,” Gunn revealed to IGN.

Though Rocket is voiced by Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), all motion capture — throughout both Guardians of the Galaxy films and the last two Avengers movies — has been performed by Gunn. The actor also plays Kraglin in the Guardians franchise, though it’s unclear whether or not he’ll participate in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3since his brothers — director James Gunn — has parted ways with Marvel Studios prior to the project.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Gunn made it seem like he’d be involved with the third Guardians film, saying it’d be a disservice to fans if Marvel Studios ultimately decided to shelve the movie entirely.

“I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work,” Gunn shared with Variety. “But I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it and I know the people who worked on the Guardians movies are really a family, and we’re gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who’s in charge.”

Avengers: Endgame

is due out April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

