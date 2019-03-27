‘Avengers: Endgame’ Foreign Voice Actor Drops Key Spoiler

With a title like “Endgame,” fans have been speculating for months about which beloved members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be making their exit in the upcoming Avengers film. While fans have been emotionally preparing themselves to see the culmination of the “Infinity Saga,” which kicked off with Iron Man in 2008, it’s also possible that the events of Endgame aren’t as devastating as we’re expecting. Sergio Zurita, who voices Rocket in various international dubs of MCU films, recently commented that at least one character in the series will say goodbye, igniting speculation about which character he could be referring to.

“I can tell you that the movie takes you from laughter to tears. A key character dies,” Surita shared with Unocero [H/T ComicBookMovie.com]. “I can not say more, it’s more, I do not know if I already said more.”

This information might not come as much of a surprise, as various members of the cast and crew have hinted at the catastrophic events of the film, though we don’t often get concrete information that a character will die. The insular nature of the filming process results in the various members of the cast not knowing for certain what happens to all of the other characters, so for Surita to know that a key character dies, we can assume that Rocket has some dialogue about the character’s demise.

The actor also noted, “There are irreversible things. Very interesting, very interesting what happens with Thor.”

Thor: Ragnarok reinvigorated the character in surprising ways, permanently altering the character’s role in the MCU, yet actor Chris Hemsworth has hinted that he could be leaving the MCU, possibly requiring Thor’s death.

Surita went on to add details about Rocket’s mindset in the new film.

“Rocket is in another state of mind. Rocket is always angry and throwing a bullet and now Rocket is brooding,” the actor admitted. “Moreover, there is a time when Rocket is so sad that he does not care to be told in certain ways that it bothers him that they always tell him.”

The final moments of Avengers: Infinity War saw Rocket witnessing the death of Groot, a tragedy that audiences never saw Rocket have to cope with previously. Often considered one of the more cynical and sarcastic characters of the MCU, Endgame will likely show off the ramifications of such a tragic event on the Guardian of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

