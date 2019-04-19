Rocket Takes On Thanos In Epic ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Funko Trailer

Funko has released an animated trailer in promotion of their Avengers: Endgame Pop! and other merchandise lines. In the trailer, Rocket Raccoon gets his hand in the Infinity Gauntlet and uses it to tease the Mad Titan Thanos. Of course, Rocket’s greed and laid back attitude gets the best of him, and Thanos gets the Gauntlet back. Watch out, Rocket!

“With a spark of hope, the remaining Avengers take a final stand,” Funko writes as a description of its Avengers line. “This grand conclusion to Marvel Studios’ epic battle between the Mad Titan Thanos and the Avengers lands in theaters April 26. “

Funko’s current line of products includes figures for Captain America, Ant-Man, Nebula, Hulk, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Thor, War Machine, and Thanos. Whether or not the company will release more figures after Avengers: Endgame has hit theaters and spoilers will be known remains to be seen.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos,” the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame reads. “With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

