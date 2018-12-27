‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines New Look for Jeremy Renner’s Ronin

The first Avengers: Endgame trailer finally gave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans one thing they’ve been waiting for: the debut of Jeremy Renner’s new superhero persona, Ronin!

Since getting a glimpse of Ronin, Marvel fans have been showing love to Renner’s Clint Barton with all kinds of fan art renderings. Well, few are better at the fan-art game than Comicbook.com friend BossLogic, who dropped this latest piece:

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Renner’s full Ronin costume – specifically what the headgear looks like. In the comics, Ronin wore a mask that was a combination of a samurai and ninja mask; it covered all of his face, with two Spider-Man style white eyes. Fans have been debating whether that look would be recreated in Avengers: Endgame, or would we get a more traditional live-action superhero look, with Ronin’s mask sporting some opening for Jeremy Renner’s eyes to peer through. In fact, there’s been something of a recent movement in fan art circles to give Ronin that open-eye mask, versus earlier concept art that went with Ronin’s traditional comic book look.

As you can see above, this new artwork of Ronin by BossLogic even revises his own earlier concepts of what Ronin could look like in Avengers 4. If you need a reminder, check that out below:

The other detail of Ronin’s costume that fans have been buzzing about is whether or not Renner will don a hood to play the ninja vigilante. In the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, we see a scene where Black Widow runs across Ronin in Japan, and is clearly sporting a hood over his head. However, in the next shot, we see Clint Barton pull off whatever is on his head to reveal his face. Since it’s raining in the scene, we’re not sure if the hood was tactical due to the weather, or a full part of the mask headpiece. So far it seems like the latter case is true, which will make the look of the eyes even more crucial in determining whether Marvel Cinematic Universe Ronin looks badass, or just kind of silly.

