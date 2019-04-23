‘Avengers: Endgame’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Will Go Live This Afternoon

Avengers: Endgame had its red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, and it is now beyond official: we are in the endgame now. With the film now having been seen by critics and others, first reactions have hit the internet and, on Tuesday afternoon Rotten Tomatoes will unveil their first Tomatometer score for the epic conclusion of the Infinity Saga.

On Monday night, Rotten Tomatoes took to Twitter to share that the first score for Avengers: Endgame will hit after 3 p.m. PST. Where the film will ultimately land is anyone’s guess — the film may very well be the most eagerly anticipated film in history, after all — but if the reaction to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War is any indication, it’s likely to have a pretty high score. Infinity War was Certified Fresh with an 85% Tomatometer and an even higher 91% Audience Score.

Check back tomorrow after 3pm PST for the first #Tomatometer score for #AvengersEndgame. Where do you think it will land? pic.twitter.com/sJSS0O8hJ3 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 23, 2019

Of course, no matter what Endgame‘s Rotten Tomatoes score ends up being, fans are pumped for this film like no other before it. The film is set to be an absolutely massive hit at the box office and the film is already poised to smash almost every record in its way. Estimates already have the film at over $120 million in advance ticket sales alone while some sources think that number could be even higher at $140 million. Numbers like that could be enough to propel Endgame beyond the $300 million domestic debut mark. If that actually happens, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see the film going even further and finally unseating James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar as the highest grossing film in history.

That said, it seems pretty likely that Avengers: Endgame will fare pretty will with its Rotten Tomatoes score. Early impressions of the film hit the internet late Monday evening with those who attended the premiere describing a cinematic experience that is so mind-blowingly epic it actually transcends the cinematic experience.

“I just can’t remember a cinematic experience like the one I just had with #AvengersEndgame,” ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis wrote on Twitter. “Simply blown away. I feel like that movie was made for every Marvel fan, everywhere.”

Avenger: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th.

