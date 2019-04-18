Disney Reportedly Cancels ‘Avengers: Endgame’ English Screenings in Russia

Disney and Marvel Studios have spent the last couple of years going to great lengths to preserve the secrets of these final two Avengers movies. Avengers: Infinity War secrets were tightly guarded, but everything has been taken to the next level with Avengers: Endgame. Everything about this movie is being kept under wraps, as Marvel is taking every single precaution possible to ensure that fans aren’t spoiled. That’s what made this week’s online leak even more surprising. No one thought anyone could get past Marvel’s tight Endgame security, but it happened. Now the studio is going to even greater lengths to keep its biggest secrets, including cutting English, subtitled screenings in some countries.

It looks like Marvel has removed the English showings of Avengers: Endgame in Russia and a couple of its surrounding countries. According to a report in Afisha Daily, Disney made the decision to cancel the English screenings. The movie, titled Avengers: Final in Russia, will still open on April 29th as planned. However, it will only screen with Russian voice acting, not with the original Avengers actors speaking.

Some theater chains are apparently offering fans their money back for the tickets that they already purchased. Others are simply exchanging someone’s ticket for the Russian version.

This reveal came just after about five minutes of Avengers: Endgame was leaked online, likely from another market considering the subtitles that accompanied it. This could be Marvel and Disney’s way of trying to protect leaks at all costs. Considering the fact that the fans won’t see the film until the 29th, it’s likely more of precaution against those working in the theaters.

There is already frustration amongst the fans in Russia, many of whom were looking forward to the original, English version of the film. One such fan took to Reddit to voice their disappointment about the whole scenario. They wrote, “Imagine waiting for so long to see the culmination of 21 movies, preorder the tickets at the first minute and get told that you can’t really watch it.” You can read their full statement here.

For fans in the United States, Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

