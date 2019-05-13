Avengers: Endgame Directors to Produce Comedy Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish

After helming four movies for Marvel Studios, including the record-demolishing Avengers: Endgame, the filmmaking duo of Joe and Anthony Russo are moving on from the MCU, taking on new projects as both directors and producers. However, just because they’re leaving the behemoth Disney franchise doesn’t mean they have to work with a totally new slate of actors. In fact, just about every project on the way for the Russo Brothers includes one of the stars of the MCU. In addition to continued work with Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman, the brothers have not one, but two films with Chris Hemsworth on the way.

On Monday, Deadline reported that Joe and Anthony Russo had reached a deal to produce a new film called Down Under Cover, via their AGBO production banner. The buddy-cop action comedy is set to star Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish in the spirit of popular franchises like 48 Hours and Rush Hour.

This is the second team-up between the Russo Brothers and Hemsworth post-Endgame. Their first collaboration is an action film called Dhaka, which will be released on Netflix later this year. Also coming to the streaming service in 2019 is the Russo Brothers’ collaboration with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, in the film 21 Bridges. Their next directorial effort is called Cherry, and stars Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, as an Army medic with PTSD who turns to a life of crime.

Down Under Cover tells the story of a detective (Hemsworth) who goes undercover to try and solve a series of strange casino heists. The prime suspects? A group of Australian male erotic dancers. Hemsworth’s character will partner up with Haddish’s, a lone wolf who no one else wants to work with.

Are you looking forward to this new movie? Which of the Russo Brothers’ upcoming films sounds the most exciting to you? Let us know in the comments!

