Avengers: Endgame Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Stunt Ensemble

Hours before the official SAG Awards ceremony begins, the annual awards show has announced a handful of winners on Twitter. One of those winners includes Avengers: Endgame, which took home the hardware for Outstanding Action Performance by Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. The award was the only nomination Endgame received at the SAG Awards. Other films nominated for the award include Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

For the most part, the award often goes to genre-oriented movies. Last year, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther won the award while Wonder Woman won the year prior. Other winners since the award was first introduced in 2007 include The Dark Knight, Star Trek, Inception, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

It’s one of the last big nominations for Endgame between now and the Oscars on February 9th. Outstanding nominations include Best Visual Effects (Oscars and BAFTA Awards) and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Grammys).

The cast of Avengers: Endgame receives the Actor® for Outstanding Action Performance by Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/UQAhrsDnDa — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 19, 2020

The SAG Awards begin at 8/7 p.m. Central at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The telecast will air on both TNT and TBS.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

