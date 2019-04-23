‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson Sported Infinity Stone Jewelry at Red Carpet Premiere

Tonight was the premiere for one of the biggest movies (if not the biggest movie) of 2019 Avengers: Endgame, and there was plenty to take in at the big red carpet event. That included the stunning dresses that Endgame stars Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) wore to the event, but it was actually one particular accessory that fans couldn’t take their eyes off of, which came in the form of Avengers: Endgame jewelry that the stars were wearing on their hands. Marvel fans quickly fell in love with both pieces, and are sharing their ecstatic reactions online.

First up is Johansson, who wore a sparkly silver dress to the red carpet premiere and an Infinity Stone bracelet and ring piece on her left hand. The gold bracelet has a chain that connects it to a Soul Stone and then goes on to connect to two other rings, of which there are five. Each one holds the color of an Infinity Stone, and you can check it out in the photos below.

Not to be outdone Brie Larson wore a stunning purple dress to the event but also wore an Infinity Stone bracelet ring combination on her left hand. Larson’s bracelet is a bit different from Johansson’s, as it has cutouts and features a large stone themed after the Mind Stone. She’s also wearing five rings, each one with a different design and representing a different color for each of the Stones.

Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson will defeat Thanos. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/LFBfYk0yxV — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 23, 2019

You can check out Larson’s Infinity Stone jewelry below as well.

Soon the cast, press, and stars at the event will be able to finally see Avengers: Endgame in its entirety, and as you might expect expectations are high. Avengers: Infinity War ended up pulling in over $2 billion, and some feel that Endgame could pull in even more. Thankfully we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

both Scarlett and Brie are with the infinity stones as rings but until now just them, this means something??? #AvengersEndGame #EndgamePremiereLA pic.twitter.com/3v3SowqADM — Cat loves brie larson🥰 (@mendelodge) April 23, 2019

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

