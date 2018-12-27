‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Screen Part of the Film Before the Premiere

Many Marvel fans are eager to learn anything and everything about Avengers: Endgame. Well, a group of lucky people are able to catch a glimpse of the Marvel Studios crossover before everyone else with a preview screening — provided they join a club and are able to get London.

The Sincura Group announced an exclusive screening of a “short segment” of Avengers: Endgame ahead of the movie’s premiere, with many of the actors in attendance, in an event to benefit St. Andrews University’s Film Scholarship.

Check out details of the event below:

“The Sincura Group are delighted to announce that once again we will be partnering with St. Andrews University alongside director Joe Russo to raise money for the University’s Film Scholarship. The fan screening will feature a short segment of the film shown exclusively to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. Members of the cast will be attendance to take part in a Q&A session prior the exclusive clip being shown, last year Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch all attended the event. After the fan screening, guests will be invited to attend an after party to meet the directors and members of the cast…

“Avengers: Endgame is the conclusion of 22 films, all planned to finish with this epic conclusion. It all started in 2008 as Iron Man was told at the end of the titular film of the ‘Avengers Initiative’. There is little detail revealed of the film but a short teaser trailer and synopsis were revealed in late 2018.

“In the aftermath of Thanos wiping out half of all life in the universe, the remaining Avengers must do what’s necessary to undo the Mad Titan’s deed.”

If this sounds too good to be true, don’t worry. Joining the Sincura Group only costs £35 per month, so it seems pretty affordable for those already living in Britain. But it might be a bit unfeasible for those out of the country. Perhaps Marvel Studios will host a similar event in the United States.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have offered more teases about the film in recent weeks, revealing that Thanos’ snap has united those who survived the events of Infinity War.

“These are characters and a story moving forward where Infinity War happened,” Anthony Russo said. “The entire universe experienced the same fate, and has been brought together by this experience.”

And as for Thanos himself, there’s a reason why he’s seen on that farm at the end of the previous film.

“He’s succeeded in the thing he has set out to do,” Joe Russo said of the Mad Titan’s current state. “He’s done. He did it. He’s retired.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.