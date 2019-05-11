Tom Holland Warns Avengers: Endgame Viewers to Stay After the Credits in Latest Screenings

New rounds of Avengers: Endgame screenings include a pre-film message from Tom Holland, who tells moviegoers to stick around for the spoiler-filled Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer in lieu of a traditional post-credits scene.

Far From Home picks up “almost immediately” after the events of Endgame and acts as an epilogue to that film, which ended with Peter Parker’s (Holland) mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificing himself to annihilate Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his forces, saving the universe.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige earlier confirmed the Spidey sequel also ends Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When navigating the fallout from Endgame in Far From Home, director Jon Watts wanted to explore the minutiae of a post-snaps world and bring answers to questions surrounding the “mundane implications” caused by half the world’s population vanishing and inexplicably returning five years later.

“Yeah, that’s one of the fun things that we get to play with — the sort of real-world, ground-level implications of something like that,” Watts told Fandango. “You don’t get to see any of the fallout in Endgame, and we get to explore that in our movie. It’s really interesting and fun.”

Watts used the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to “get that ground-level perspective to show you what it would look like if all these crazy things had happened,” he explained. “What would day-to-day life be? If you were snapped away, you’d have to work backwards and retake your midterms.”

That includes touching on “what the most mundane implications would be,” Watts said.

“Like, your birthday on your driver’s license or passport would say that you are five years older than you technically are. Those sorts of questions are just so fascinating to me, and I really wanted to get into the minutiae of it and really explore that.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

