Avengers: Endgame Star Sebastian Stan Casts Doubt If It’s Really Goodbye For Captain America

If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame, you’ll know by now the film seemed to serve as the end to serve as the ending of several characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the case of those like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), it’s pretty apparent the end of their story arcs have arrived. For others, like Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Captain America (Chris Evans), the arcs ended in a way that either character could return to the screen at some point.

In fact, one Avengers star casts doubt that Evans is completely done with his role. During a recent panel at an Italian convention, Sebastian Stan made it seem as if Evans would be back sooner or later.

“You see when we were filming the movie, I didn’t know I was going to be apparently filming it for the last time with them,” Stan recounts. “I think it’s difficult to…I don’t know if it’s goodbye to Steve yet. I don’t know, you know? I wonder about that.”

The actor then continued on about the heartbreaking scene involving Stark using the Infinity Stones to erase Thanos and his armies from existence, ultimately laying down his own life in the process.

“It was definitely very sad to watch the scene with Robert, it was just kind of unreal,” Stan says. “It’s been ten years since we’ve been with his character and it’s just weird to think how anything could be without him. They’re pretty amazing, that’s for sure.”

After appearing in four different Marvel Studios films, Stan will reprise his role as The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in Falcon & The Winter Soldier when Disney+ launches. The new streaming service is set to debut this November, though Marvel shows aren’t scheduled to start being added to the service until some point next year. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously revealed the shows will very much be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even pushing various narratives forward, despite not being on the silver screen.

