Avengers: Endgame’s Sebastian Stan Was Told Heartbreaking Scene Was Actually Something Else

Avengers: Endgame, as the title implies, has been billed as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. In that regard, many audiences had anticipated that some of the characters would meet their untimely ends. The film’s marketing aimed to keep such details a secret, which was also true of the production itself, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo withheld key pieces of information from the cast members. Sebastian Stan, who plays Winter Soldier in the MCU, recently revealed that he was told on set that one scene he filmed was a wedding despite the events of the film confirming something entirely different.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Endgame

In the film, both Black Widow and Tony Stark make fatal sacrifices in order to stop Thanos from carrying out his evil plan. The film concludes with a scene depicting the heroes of the MCU uniting to lay their brethren to rest.

“Not for this one, we didn’t,” Stan revealed on The Tonight Show about if the details of the narrative were revealed to the cast. “Everything I filmed, I found out on the day. You could kind of tell by my expression, I hide the confusion well under a Zoolander look. We didn’t know.”

He added, “I was told there was a wedding. A wedding that we were filming, and I was like, ‘Who’s getting married?’ But everyone was dressed very formal and I was looking around and two people weren’t there so I guess that was the bride and the groom. But that’s what it was. It was a wedding. You saw the movie, right? It was a wedding.”

The directors previously revealed that refusing to give all of the details of the film to the cast isn’t due to their lack of trust, but if the cast doesn’t know details, they couldn’t accidentally reveal them to anyone.

“Part of our motivation to do that is it just takes a lot of pressure off of people,” Anthony Russo shared with Rotten Tomatoes. “I mean, it is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk, because these movies are your whole life. It’s everything you’re doing all day long, the inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people just by saying, ‘Okay, the less you know, the less you have to mind yourself.’”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

Are you surprised that Stan was oblivious to the scenes being filmed? Let us know in the comments below!

