Avengers: Endgame Fans Can’t Stop Tweeting About “Sexy Hulk”

People have been looking forward to Avengers: Endgame for quite a while now, excited to see what would become all of their beloved MCU characters after the tragic events of Infinity War. Now that the movie has arrived in theaters, and fans are getting their first chance to experience the Endgame themselves, all kinds of reactions are hitting social media. Unsurprisingly, the majority of Marvel fans are head over heels for the new movie. What is surprising however, is one of the specific things about the film that some folks on Twitter can’t stop talking about. If you haven’t noticed yet, “Sexy Hulk” is now a thing online, and nothing will ever be the same.

We won’t offer any details about why people think Hulk is sexy, as to keep Avengers: Endgame spoilers at a minimum, but it’s definitely one of the most talked-about takeaways from the movie on social media.

For years, there have been hordes of thirst tweets about characters like Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes (often times together). In 2018, it was Winston Duke’s M’Baku who was the target of the thirsty reactions. Whether or not you thought it would ever happen, Hulk is now the one in the crosshairs.

Here are some of the wildest Sexy Hulk tweets so far, but be warned, some of this is NSFW. Warning #2: There may be some slight spoilers in these tweets, so be careful if you haven’t seen the movie.

Distracted

We Weren’t Warned

Just Gonna Say It

Daddy

Mood Board

The Truth

But….Why?

Fiance

Hulk Is Sexy

Panic Attack

