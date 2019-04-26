Avengers: Endgame Fans Can’t Stop Tweeting About “Sexy Hulk”

People have been looking forward to Avengers: Endgame for quite a while now, excited to see what would become all of their beloved MCU characters after the tragic events of Infinity War. Now that the movie has arrived in theaters, and fans are getting their first chance to experience the Endgame themselves, all kinds of reactions are hitting social media. Unsurprisingly, the majority of Marvel fans are head over heels for the new movie. What is surprising however, is one of the specific things about the film that some folks on Twitter can’t stop talking about. If you haven’t noticed yet, “Sexy Hulk” is now a thing online, and nothing will ever be the same.

We won’t offer any details about why people think Hulk is sexy, as to keep Avengers: Endgame spoilers at a minimum, but it’s definitely one of the most talked-about takeaways from the movie on social media.

For years, there have been hordes of thirst tweets about characters like Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes (often times together). In 2018, it was Winston Duke’s M’Baku who was the target of the thirsty reactions. Whether or not you thought it would ever happen, Hulk is now the one in the crosshairs.

Here are some of the wildest Sexy Hulk tweets so far, but be warned, some of this is NSFW. Warning #2: There may be some slight spoilers in these tweets, so be careful if you haven’t seen the movie.

Distracted

Why did they make #Hulk so sexy in #Endgame? I was distracted the whole time. — Steven Winkelman (@Swinkelm12) April 26, 2019

I so distracted by how sexy the hulk is the whole movie I didn’t even pay attention to anything else — Babylon (@Banfromjjs) April 26, 2019

We Weren’t Warned

Sooo @MarkRuffalo didn’t warn us how fucking sexy the #Hulk would be. Like seriously….the hulk was PHINE! #Endgame was amazing. Emotional. Exciting. Though I wish there were many more Avengers, this was the Perfect ending.



Btw: #Hulk was sooo sexy! — LIVID (@JRISLIVID) April 26, 2019

Just Gonna Say It

I’m just gonna say it. I would totally bang Professor Hulk. They made him look sexy AF 😂 #AvengersEndgame — вℓυє 💙🧜🏻‍♀️ (@TrudiiBee) April 26, 2019

Daddy

When Hulk got all daddy on us… pic.twitter.com/e0mG7YrqCb — Peter Armado (@parmado) April 26, 2019

Mood Board

seeing how sexy the Hulk is in #AvengersEndGame mood board pic.twitter.com/E7INW4T573 — ur boyfriends bitch (@angelhatehentai) April 26, 2019

The Truth

Hulk is lowkey sexy in the new avengers. That’s the truth — Lucy (@larguilex) April 26, 2019

But….Why?

Why was the hulk sexy tho that’s the only spoiler y’all getting — BMoney (@brittanybananaz) April 26, 2019

Fiance

#endgame just wrecked me emotionally while simultaneously being extremely satisfying. Fiancé’s main take away after seeing it?… “Hulk is sexy” #weeklyplanetpod — Haans (@39_Henry) April 26, 2019

Hulk Is Sexy

the only important thing about Endgame is that Hulk is sexy now — olive (@olivw_e) April 26, 2019

Panic Attack