New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters Confirm Shuri’s Fate

After the tragic events of Thanos’ Snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, the fates of every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that wasn’t already on the screen was called into question. There has been no way to tell if various characters for the franchise survived the Snap unless Kevin Feige confirmed the news, or they were explicitly shown surviving or being dusted in a trailer. On Tuesday, Marvel Studios released a massive collection of character posters from Avengers: Endgame, including those that had already died. Any character still alive in Endgame had a poster with full color, while those who had died were in black and white.

Many of these posters just shared information we already knew, but there was one tragic surprise that fans were not expecting to see. Letitia Wright‘s Shuri got her own poster in the series, and it was sadly in black and white, confirming that Black Panther’s younger sister, and likely successor, did not survive the Snap.

There were a lot of questions surrounding Shuri’s fate in Infinity War, considering there had been conflicting reports in the year since the movie’s release. Last summer, a couple of months after Infinity War hit theaters, Angela Bassett was asked if her character, T’Challa’s mother Ramonda, survived the Snap. She said that she did make it through, along with her daughter, Shuri.

However, when the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame arrived, we saw a much different side to the story. In one scene, Bruce Banner looks at computer screens that flash images of known characters who were missing in the wake of the Snap. Shuri appeared on one of the screens, alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, who we witnessed turn to dust in the film. Ant-Man was the only character to show up on those screens and survive the Snap, but he was thought dead at the time because he was stuck in the Quantum Realm.

With Shuri now confirmed dead, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is left without a Black Panther. The only two prominent Wakandans that have been seen alive are M’Baku and Okoye, the latter of which will likely play a substantial role in Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.

