Avengers: Endgame Stars Take on a Marvel Escape Room in New Video

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have faced off against megalomaniac titans, hordes of alien armies, and a slew of other fictional threats. But if a new video is any indication, some of the film’s cast members have a new kind of challenge on their hands.

Marvel recently released a new video, which shows Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Letitia Wright (Shuri), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) being tasked to get out of an Avengers: Endgame-themed escape room. You can check it out above.

The video chronicles the team’s attempt at getting out of the escape room in a pretty amusing way, especially once you discover who the “game master” for the room is. As for whether or not the group make it out of the room before the 45-minute timer is up… well, you’ll have to watch to find out.

The escape room video is just one example of the MCU cast’s various dynamics, something that fans got to see in a pretty major way in Endgame.

“There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there,” Stan explained in an interview last year. “I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there. You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.”

“If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book,” Joe Russo explained last year. “And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book.”

“I think as story tellers, what it means for us is that while you’re always looking for a cataclysmic event in a film, to change a character, to challenge a character, and to sort of explore who that character is, and test who that character is, I think it gave all of us in this film an opportunity to figure out, well what were those ultimate tests for these characters?” Anthony Russo added. “To sort of go one step further even than how you would normally test a character in one of these films because we have the freedom to sort of think of it, in many cases, as sort of a final test.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are both in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

