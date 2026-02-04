From Avengers Tower to Wakanda: The 10 Most Important Places in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not only introduced some great heroes and villains to the world of movies and streaming series, but it also introduced some very important locations in which the stories have taken place. This started from the very beginning when Marvel introduced things like Tony Stark’s workshop, Thor’s home on Asgard, and eventually the Avengers home in Avengers Tower. The franchise has introduced even more great and important places that the stories moved on to as the movies wore on and new heroes were introduced. After almost two decades of the MCU, there are a lot of places that Marvel has visited.

Here is a look at the best places and locations in the MCU that have played into stories over the years.

10) Sakaar

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Sakaar is very different from the location in Marvel Comics. While the planet was the basis for Planet Hulk, a land ruled by vicious overlords who forced the best to fight in gladiatorial battles, the location in the MCU is very different. Instead of ruthless dictators, the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) ruled the land, and while there were still gladiator battles, including with Hulk, it was a lot more civilized than anything in the comics. This planet was important, and Hulk even returned there off-screen to find his son, Skaar.

9) Knowhere

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Knowhere was another location in the far reaches of space, and it was the basis for adventures in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise. The location is iconic for many reasons, including the fact that it is the severed head of a Celestial and is the home to several alien races. The Collector called it his home before Thanos arrived, and as the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special showed, they used it as a base of operations as well. While Star-Lord has returned home to Earth, there is always a chance to see Knowhere again if the MCU decides to move forward with its cosmic storylines.

8) The Void

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The Void at the End of Time was introduced in Deadpool & Wolverine as the place where people were sent when the Time Vartiance Authority pruned them from their worlds after threatening to disrupt the sacred timeline. This was the last place at the end of time where Kang originally lived to watch the timeline and guide it to this moment of apocalypse. Loki has since taken up that role, but there is a lot to love about the Void, as it contains many old heroes, such as those from the Fox X-Men world and others, such as Blade, Elektra, and several Deadpool variants.

7) The Quantum Realm

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The Quantum Realm has played a big part in the Ant-Man movies, as it is the microverse where people end up when they shrink to the point where they leave this plane of existence. It is where Ant-Man almost ended up in his first movie before sending Darren Cross there in their battle. It is also where Janet Van Dyne lived for many years before Hank, Ant-Man, and Hope saved her. It is also another place Kang ruled before Ant-Man took him down. There are several alien species living here, and it played a big role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

6) Xandar

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Xandar is the home of the Nova Corps, and if the MCU moves forward with its cosmic Marvel plans, it could play a big part in the future of the movie franchise as well. This planet made its first appearance in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, with Peter Quill on the planet trying to sell an object before he was arrested by the Nova Corps. This is the home of the Xandarians, and the Nova Corps is the galaxy’s police corps. However, the future might be dim if the Annihilation Wave is what the MCU is leading to, but this also means it could remain important until then.

5) Sanctum Sanctorum

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The Sanctum Sanctorum is the home of Doctor Strange, and it is home to many of the most powerful mystic objects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is located in New York and appeared in the Doctor Strange movies, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is one of three bases for the Masters of the Mystic Arts, and the only one located in the United States. When it comes to mystical locations in the MCU, this is the main basis of the Sorcerer Supreme and will always be part of the Marvel storylines concerning magic.

4) Kamar-Taj

Image Courtesy of Marvel

While the Sanctum Sanctorum is the home of Doctor Strange and one of three in the world, an even more important mystical location in the MCU is Kamar-Taj. That is because this is the city where the training grounds for the Masters of the Mystic Arts exist. It is located in Kathmandu, Nepal, and it was first introduced when Stephen Strange went there to find the Ancient One and start his journey to becoming a superhero. It was also shown at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be where America Chavez went to train for her part in the upcoming mystical wars, meaning it should continue to remain a focal point of the MCU in the future.

3) Avengers Tower

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Avengers Tower was the main base of operations owned by Tony Stark that housed the team in the first Avengers movies. It was formerly known as Stark Tower, and it was powered by an Arc Reactor that allowed it to run on its own. The top ten floors housed the research and development and the initiatives. It was here that the Avengers battled Loki in the first Avengers film, and then it was where they created Ultron in the second movie. The building is still important as it is the home of the Thunderbolts (or New Avengers), and it was renamed the Watchtower (based on Sentry comics).

2) Asgard / New Asgard

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Asgard was first introduced in Thor as the home of the Norse Gods, and it was ruled over by Odin. This was its own location in the Nine Realms, although that went badly when Hela showed up, and Surtur was released, which destroyed the entire realm, forcing the surviving Asgardians to flee from the realm and head for a new home. After Thanos killed half of these Asgardians, the rest settled on New Asgard on Earth in the nation of Norway. It also has diplomatic recognition from the United Nations and is now ruled over by Valkyrie.

1) Wakanda

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The most important location in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Wakanda, which likely took most of the world by surprise. For a very long time, Wakanda lived in secrecy as a seemingly poor African nation, but it was protected by a shield that kept its real appearance hidden, which was the most technologically advanced nation on Earth. Black Panther was the king of Wakanda, as his father was before him, and it had a great reserve of Vibranium, which was, at one time, the most valuable resource on Earth and was only in this country. However, this country has undergone changes since revealing itself to the United Nations, and with T’Challa dead, its future in the MCU remains uncertain.

