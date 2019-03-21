‘Avengers: Endgame’ Toys Show New Look at Captain Marvel, Thor, and Captain America

With a new trailer debuting last week and more and more information beginning to trickle out, the countdown has begun for Avengers: Endgame. And although a lot of the film’s merchandise has yet to officially debut, a new set of leaked photos highlight what fans can expect.

Twitter user Andree_Strange recently shared photos of some of Endgame‘s Hasbro merchandise, including two-packs of action figures. The toys, which you can check out below, pair Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Captain America (Chris Evans), as well as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Perhaps the most interesting detail from the photos is the color palette worn by Captain America, with his new costume looking much bluer than the new grey-and-white Avengers suits seen in the most recent trailer. There’s no telling if this costume actually reflects how Steve’s new suit will look in the film, or if its another example of movie merchandise not actually being shown in a movie.

Endgame will place the remaining heroes in a sort of last-ditch battle against Thanos, after he previously snapped half of the universe into dust. While major details surrounding the film are still pretty vague, fans are already preparing for some sort of unexpected storytelling.

“[The Infinity Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.