Avengers: Endgame Spoilers – Writers Reveal Cut Scene From Final Battle

Avengers: Endgame dropped a mid-battle sequence that sees some members of the assembled Avengers holed up in a trench when holding off the forces of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in its blockbuster climax.

“It didn’t play well, but we had a scene in a trench where, for reasons, the battle got paused for about three minutes and now there’s 18 people all going, ‘What are we going to do?’ ‘I’m going to do this.’ ‘I’m going to do this,’” co-writer Stephen McFeely told the New York Times.

“Just bouncing around this completely fake, fraudulent scene. When you have that many people, it invariably is, one line, one line, one line. And that’s not a natural conversation.”

Added co-writer Christopher Markus, “It also required them to find enough shelter to have a conversation in the middle of the biggest battle. It wasn’t a polite World War I battle where you have a moment.”

The scene, whose participants were not named, is one of just a few not to make it into the movie: the epic sequel to the preceding Infinity War had little chopped from its eventual three-hour, two-minute final running time.

That run time “really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film,” director Joe Russo previously told Box Office Pro.

“Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.”

When Endgame releases to home media, it will come with little in the way of deleted scenes.

“We have almost everything in this movie that we shot,” Joe said in a separate interview.

Added Anthony Russo, “We love tight, propulsive storytelling. We like movies that are very dense in what they’re offering you moment to moment so that when you revisit them, there’s more there to keep chewing on. We try to structure movies that are very tight, and this is a tight three hours.”

