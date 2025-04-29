Agents of SHIELD Star Confirms Talks to Appear In MCU Movies (& It Should Happen)

Adrianne Palicki, who portrayed fan-favorite character Bobbi Morse (Mockingbird) in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, has recently revealed that her involvement with the Marvel universe could have been much more extensive than what fans ultimately saw. In an exclusive interview with The Direct for her new project The Salamander King, Palicki dropped the bombshell that when she initially signed on to join the ABC series in 2014, Marvel had bigger plans for her character beyond the small screen.

“The conversation I had when I signed on actually to Agents of SHIELD was either I was going to be participating in the films or have a spin-off,” Palicki disclosed.

The Friday Night Lights actress shed light on the once-possible integration between Marvel Television and Marvel Studios properties during a time when the two companies operated as separate entities. This revelation has reignited discussions among Marvel fans about what could have been if Mockingbird had made the leap to the big screen, especially given the character’s history in the comics.

The Spinoff That Never Was

While Palicki never got to appear in any MCU films, Marvel Television did attempt to expand her character’s story through a spin-off series titled Marvel’s Most Wanted. Palicki and co-star Nick Blood, who played her ex-husband Lance Hunter on Agents of SHIELD, even filmed a pilot episode for the potential series in 2016.

“We did a spinoff that we shot, which is actually great,” Palicki noted, expressing disappointment that the project never moved forward. The actress attributes the cancellation to a broader shift happening at ABC, explaining, “I think it was at the time where ABC was literally getting rid of all of their Marvel shows. Like, Agent Carter got taken off the air, our show didn’t get picked up.”

Palicki’s revelation becomes even more intriguing considering recent developments in the MCU. Marvel Studios has since taken the Mockingbird character in an entirely different direction. In the Disney+ series Hawkeye, a subtle Easter egg suggested that Clint Barton’s wife Laura (played by Linda Cardellini) is actually Agent 19 – the codename associated with Mockingbird in the comics. This apparent retcon creates complications for any potential return of Palicki’s version of the character.

Despite the obstacles, there are compelling reasons why Palicki’s Mockingbird should make her way to the MCU proper. In the comics, Mockingbird has a rich history that includes a marriage to Hawkeye and membership in the Avengers. Her skilled combat abilities, intelligence background, and character complexity would make her a valuable addition to the franchise’s evolving roster of heroes. With the multiverse now a central concept in the MCU, there’s certainly room for multiple interpretations of the character.

Palicki has expressed continued interest in reprising her role, stating she “would love so much to play Mockingbird again.”

With Marvel Studios bringing back actors from previous Marvel Television properties, particularly Charlie Cox as Daredevil, the door remains potentially open for Palicki’s return in some capacity – whether in movies or Disney+ series.