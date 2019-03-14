Fans React to Black Widow and Hawkeye’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Reunion

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame has dropped and there is a lot to unpack. From Captain Marvel’s first appearance to a sweet set of new suits for the team, the Internet is abuzz with chatter about the latest content.

One important reunion that is garnering a lot of attention online is that of long-time BFFs, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner).

The two characters have had a long history together, from always having each other’s backs in the field to Clint’s kids referring to her as “Aunty Nat.”

The new trailer shows a couple of heartfelt moments between the characters, who presumably haven’t seen each other since the events of Captain America: Civil War. Based on Natasha’s shocked face, it doesn’t look like she was expecting to see her friend again.

The moment only gets more touching when a close up shot shows them joining hands.

To make fans of Clint and Natasha even more grateful, the two are shown again later in the trailer as Clint puts his hand on Nat’s shoulder, clearly comforting her. She touches his hand back and gently smiles.

Basically, a lot of hearts are melting right now!

Both fans of their friendship and fans who ship them as a couple have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the heartwarming reunion.

The Emotions

IM SO EMOTIONAL CLINT AND NATASHA IMー #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/XeLhjNwf8T — Bea saw Captain Marvel? (@Ephemerallyf) March 14, 2019

The Love

DID CLINT AND NATASHA HOLD HANDS IN THE NEW TRAILER? MY HEART — Meo (@Elysiee) March 14, 2019

‘Avengers’ Throwback

I’m going to cry. GOOD MORNING TO CLINT BARTON AND NATASHA ROMANOFF ONLY.



“Love is for children, I owe him a debt.” #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/vFL6AF98uL — Andrea Towers (@_atowers) March 14, 2019

Friendship Shippers

natasha and clint’s friendship is so beautiful. he’s like a big brother for her. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/2d4vIWsyCT — romanoff (@goshromanoff) March 14, 2019

Romantic Shippers

also the two people still holding out from when everyone obsessed with Clint/Natasha after the original avengers movie must be so, so happy rn — ✍️ (@miccaeli) March 14, 2019

The Groot/Rocket Comparison

Natasha and Clint have one of the most beautiful friendship in the MCU

Clint is the Groot to Natasha’s Rocket ☺☺#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/b7jJIYY3gd — You_Are_Ugly_But_I_Still (@BuchananLoki) March 14, 2019

Potential Retcons

CLINT AND NATASHA!!!! ARE WE FINALLY RETCONNING THE RETCONNING OF CLINTASHA — spacereneGAYS ?? (@spacerenegades) March 14, 2019

Most Importantly, The Hair

I see these guys got snazzy new grief haircuts #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/aw7uTixkqI — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) March 14, 2019

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th.