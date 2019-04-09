Jeremy Renner Hilariously, Repeatedly Spoils What To Expect From ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Jeremy Renner is a master at giving interviews and no matter how hard entertainment journalists try, he’s not going to legitimately spoil the events of Avengers: Endgame. The press tour for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie kicked off this past weekend and during a stop with E! News, Renner and Paul Rudd were asked to talk a bit about the movie. As expected, both of the actors were pretty tight-lipped about the upcoming blockbuster and Renner continually “spoiled” the movie by repeating the same line over and over.

Whenever asked a question about the movie, he’d only indicate “the movie will begin…and it will end.”

He and Rudd sat through the six-minute interview practically without mentioning a single word about Avengers: Endgame. In fact, both were pretty quiet until E!‘s Erin Lim asked them about their families. Renner did let it slip that he thought he was going to be in Avengers: Infinity War, although that’s something that can be easily confused as the production of the third and fourth Avengers flicks were scheduled back to back.

Neither Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye or Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and now, both of the characters are set to be rather large roles when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters later this month. Marvel producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com that she’s excited to see how fans react to the return of Barton.

“That’s the costume,” Tran said, pointing to the Avengers: Endgame poster beside her. “I’m trying to figure out a way not to spoil it. He has a new costume. Look, it’s an exciting direction for him. It’s something we haven’t ever done before. And, you know, he was missing in action in Infinity War, so, we wanted to do something different, in that sense.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

Do you think Ronin will have a big role in helping take down Thanos?

