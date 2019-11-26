Avengers: Endgame Star Mark Ruffalo Shows Off All His Gifts From Tokyo Comic Con

Mark Ruffalo has had quite a year, especially after reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk had in Avengers: Endgame. Throughout the film, which has since become the biggest blockbuster of all time, fans got to see a new Banner and Hulk bonded in harmony into a “Smart Hulk”, who played an integral role in the events of the film. On top of that, Ruffalo Is starring in the drama Dark Waters, as well as continuing to advocate for an array of environmental and humanitarian issues. In his spare time, Ruffalo recently made an appearance at Tokyo Comic Con, and it looks like he got quite a lot of love from fans. Over the weekend, Ruffalo took to Twitter to share a photo of himself laying in the “garden of gifts” that fans had brought him.

Thank you to the fans at #TokyoComicCon! You were all so kind and generous. I was laying in a garden of gifts 💚 pic.twitter.com/hPH7mOsnOn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 24, 2019

This love for Ruffalo’s work – and particularly for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – have been a recent topic of conversation for the actor, who recently recounted a heartwarming experience he had watching Avengers: Infinity War amongst fans in a theater.

“I went out to Connecticut, my son’s in boarding school, I went out there, got all his friends that we could fit into the car… and I put a hoodie on, like them, so it was me in my little hoodie and ten kids in their hoodies. I snuck in, I sat down, the place was packed,” Ruffalo recounted earlier this month. “We watch the movie. It ends, everyone disappears. Some kid jumps up on the back of his chair a few rows back, tears his shirt off, he’s like, ‘What is this? This is so messed up, man! Let’s riot, let’s tear this place apart!’” These kids, they’re all crying. And my hoodie just got littler and littler.”

“For those people, I would only say this: I have been to a lot of movies. I have even might have participated in some of those movies. I have watched those movies, I have never in my life seen the emotional response in a movie that I did in those two premieres, those two screenings,” Ruffalo said. “All these kids were bawling, crying, freaking out in the car. And that’s real emotion, I think.”

