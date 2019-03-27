The Hulk Breaks the World in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Poster

Avengers: Endgame is officially a month away, meaning fans are continuing to speculate about what Marvel Comics moments and teases could make their way into the film. And if you’re a fan of the MCU’s Bruce Banner/Hulk, a new piece of fanart imagines a pretty awesome moment.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece, which imagines a live-action take on the cover of Shattered Heroes: The Incredible Hulk #1. You can check it out below.

For the uninitiated, the “Shattered Heroes” arc followed the events of “Fear Itself”, and saw various pieces of the Marvel universe dealing with some Earth-shattering implications. For Banner, this involved him being separated from his Hulk persona, and attempting to bring the two back together at any cost.

While it’s unclear if the World Breaker Hulk could even factor into Avengers: Endgame, it’s certainly no secret that the duality of the character has become a sort of through-line in recent films. After Hulk was largely missing in action in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame merchandise seems to indicate that Banner will be able to successfully transform into the Hulk again, but not in a way that MCU fans might be used to.

“We went back and forth a lot on how to end [Infinity War] with Banner, and do we repeat the Hulk coming at the last minute or do we try something new?” Ruffalo said in an interview last year. “And I think at that point we were all thirsting to have Banner be his own hero for once.”

“There’s a conflict brewing between banner and Hulk that’s been going on since the beginning and it all came out of this question that Joss Whedon asked me when Hulk gets the fairy dust from Scarlet Witch sprinkled on him in Avengers 2,” Ruffalo says. “Joss asked ‘What is Hulk afraid of?’ And that was a hard thing for me to answer, because what is the strongest, fiercest thing in the universe afraid of? What could he possibly? And then I realized its Banner. The only thing Hul is afraid of is Banner. And so that’s become something we’ve been riffing on since Avengers 2. We played with a lot in Ragnarok, and it continues to be teased out in Infinity War 1 and Infinity War 2.”

