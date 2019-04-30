Avengers Fan Turns Wrist Cast Into Infinity Gauntlet

Like destiny itself, Avengers: Endgame has officially arrived in theaters, taking Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a pretty massive emotional rollercoaster. And based off of a recent update, one fan is literally wearing their love for the MCU on their sleeve.

Bored Panda‘s Chris Davies recently shared a step-by-step look at how he tricked out his recently-acquired wrist cast for Endgame’s debut. With the help of a lot of different kinds of paint, some rather-impressive shading, and a series of gems, he turned his cast into a pretty awesome version of the Infinity Gauntlet. You can check out photos of the process, and the end result, here.

Homemade Infinity Gauntlets have grown in popularity quite a bit since Avengers: Infinity War landed in theaters last year, with the results ranging from delightfully DIY to pretty darn impressive. And considering the unique role that the stones play in Endgame, it’s safe to say that those fan-made tributes will continue.

“[The Infinity Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

