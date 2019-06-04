Avengers: Endgame Fan Points Out Drax Finally Wears a Shirt in Emotional Scene

Avengers: Endgame brought quite a lot of firsts into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it debuted in theaters a little over a month ago — including one pretty specific one. As the Instagram account accurate.mcu points out, and a recent behind-the-scenes photo proves, one of the film’s final sequences includes the first appearance of Drax (Dave Bautista) actually wearing a shirt. As eagle-eyed fans will probably remember, Drax and the other Guardians of the Galaxy were in attendance for the funeral of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), which some members of the team appear to have dressed in their best attire for.

Throughout the four MCU appearances he’s made thus far, Drax has primarily stuck to wearing a pair of pants and no shirt. He did wear a rather infamous nipple-chafing suit of armor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but we’re not sure if that technically counts as a shirt.

Although the MCU’s version of Drax has differed in some interesting ways from his comic counterpart, it’s hard to deny that Bautista has embraced those changes wholeheartedly. The wrestler/actor has been pretty candid about the significance of his Guardians of the Galaxy role, and the relationship it helped form between him and writer-director James Gunn.

“We met and I could tell right away he wanted me to be Drax because he was really into it,” Bautista recounted during a recent convention appearance. “He directed me in a few different ways and we were already connecting. James and I connected really fast.”

“Because of where I was at in my life, I say James Gunn changed the direction of my life, not just of my career and this is why I’m so loyal to him,” Bautista added. I connected with him right off the bat but it was months of auditioning and chemistry tests.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.