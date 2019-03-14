‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Potentially Teases Kate Bishop

The Avengers: Endgame trailer brought us plenty of big surprises when it arrived on Thursday morning, including the first potential tease of a new Hawkeye. Yes, we might have our first look at the MCU’s Kate Bishop.

In the trailer, all of the Avengers are seen in flashback scenes highlighting their journey to the film. When it comes to Hawkeye’s moment, he’s seen in a field with a teenage girl, teaching her how to shoot a bow and arrow. However, it looks like she’s already mastered the skill, as she hits a bullseye right off the bat. Yeah, that’s got to be his successor, right?

Of course, everyone is instantly thinking that this girl is Kate Bishop, the young archer who takes over the mantle of Hawkeye in the comics. She’s a beloved part of the Marvel canon, and fans have been itching to see her on the big screen. but is this definitely Kate Bishop?

Judging by the looks of the world around them, the scene with Hawkeye and the girl comes before the events of the Snap, as plenty of people are running around in the background, and everyone seems pretty happy. There’s a good chance that this is actually Clint’s daughter, Lila Barton, who was just a little girl when we saw her in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since the next shot shows Clint as Ronin in a post-Snap world, it seems as if he did lose most if not all of his family during the catastrophic event.

Of course, Marvel could be putting a twist on Kate Bishop in the MCU, and merging the character with Hawkeye to make a more personal story. Then again, this could simply just be Kate Bishop, a friend of Clint’s family, or a niece, or anything really. The possibilities are wide open.

What we do know, is that this trailer definitely teased a new Hawkeye, and we can’t wait to find out what’s really going on.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

