Warriors’ Klay Thompson Walked out of Avengers: Endgame Early Because He Was Bored

For the past two-ish weeks, Avengers: Endgame has been captivating audiences throughout the world — but it sounds like one Golden State Warriors player isn’t among them. According to a new report from The Athletic, Warriors player Klay Thompson reportedly was not enthralled by the events of Endgame, and actually walked out partway through.

The report claims that Thompson walked out of the movie two hours in, because “the plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.”

While some have argued that Thompson deciding not to waste his time with Endgame is admirable, comic book fans will surely be disappointed that he missed out on the epic moments of the film’s third act. But as CBS Sports reports, Thompson has scored less than 20 points in both of the Warriors’ past two games, so maybe missing out on the rest of Endgame jinxed him.

For those who didn’t walk out two-thirds of the way through, Endgame set out to give fans a pretty satisfying conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, while plunging the franchise’s narrative even further forward.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“It was when the job was first brought out to us, and we began to think, ‘If we take this on, what does it mean?’” co-writer Christopher Markus recently shared with ComicBook.com. “Is it just writing Avengers 3 and 4, and there’s a villain, and you have to write an adventure movie? And it was clear that it wasn’t. And it was clear from everyone’s attitude toward it that they really wanted to make something kind of historic and to culminate everything that had been coming before it. And then, we took the job. And while we were shooting [Captain America:] Civil War, which hadn’t happened yet, we began mulling it, and compiling just a thousand possible ideas for it. So that would be summer 2015.”

